HPG recovers 10 vehicles amid ‘rent-tangay ’ crackdown

In these scams, suspects rent vehicles from private owners under the guise of legitimate use, only to sell them or use them as collateral for loans.

Investigators said a female suspect allegedly built trust with neighbors by offering long-term rental agreements, supposedly for corporate use. After returning units on time initially, she later stopped returning the vehicles.

Of the recovered units, three were found in Santa Cruz, Laguna, and six in San Pascual, Batangas. One additional vehicle was voluntarily surrendered to the HPG office in Laguna. All 10 vehicles have been returned to their owners.

“The recovery of these 10 vehicles is a clear testament to our evolving intelligence capabilities,” Nartatez said. “We are no longer just looking for stolen cars on the road; we are dismantling the fraudulent networks that exploit the trust of our citizens.”

Nartatez ordered the HPG to fast-track the filing of criminal charges against the suspect, including carnapping and estafa.

He also warned the public to be cautious of private rental arrangements, particularly those involving “company use” without verified corporate credentials.

The PNP urged other potential victims in the region to come forward as investigators continue to build their case against the syndicate.