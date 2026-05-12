Herrera sparks Enderun surge

In the team race, Enderun’s three-to-play, two-to-count lineup — despite Danielle Lafuente’s 111 not being included — produced a 426 total after a 207, putting the college in an unfamiliar but increasingly confident position atop the standings.

La Salle, despite a 223 and a 430 total, stayed within striking distance in second, while Saint Benilde (226-446) and Mapua (233-462) trailed in third and fourth, respectively.

Herrera cited her strong recovery and late surge to staying relaxed on a day when the Midlands and Lucky 9 winds eased and stayed away for most of the round.

“My game was much better today because I stayed relaxed, although it was still very challenging since it was a lot hotter than yesterday,” said Herrera, who also leaned on solid fairway wood shots and a much-improved short game.

“I was able to control the greens better and, more importantly, I really enjoyed myself out there. I think that helped me play a lot better.”

Despite taking the lead, Herrera admitted she was not entirely satisfied with her round after carding several costly double bogeys.

“I’m honestly surprised to be in the lead,” she said.