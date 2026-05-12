Herrera sparks Enderun surge

TAGAYTAY CITY — Enderun Colleges, powered by a bounce-back performance from Kristyanna Herrera, turned the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament on its head here on Tuesday, seizing control of the women’s division and shaking up both the individual and team title races after the second round at Tagaytay Midlands and Lucky 9 courses.
Herrera delivered a tournament-best 100 under demanding conditions at the backside of the Midlands course and the tricky Lucky 9 layout, transforming a four-stroke deficit into a five-shot lead in the individual competition.
Her steady surge also propelled Enderun to an unexpected four-stroke advantage in the women’s team standings, setting up a tense chase heading into the final 36 holes.
Erstwhile leader Phoebe Bucay of La Salle faltered with a 109 and slipped to second at 210, five strokes behind Herrera’s 205 aggregate (105-100).
The La Salle anchor’s stumble opened the door for a dramatic reshuffle atop both leaderboards, tightening what had been a controlled contest into a volatile title battle.
Stacey Chan, also of La Salle, slipped to third at 220 after a 114, while Enderun’s Daine Pillerin and Ateneo’s Tatiana Ong remained tied for fourth at 221 after identical 107s. College of Saint Benilde’s Olivia Bermudo dropped to sixth at 224 after a 110.
In the team race, Enderun’s three-to-play, two-to-count lineup — despite Danielle Lafuente’s 111 not being included — produced a 426 total after a 207, putting the college in an unfamiliar but increasingly confident position atop the standings.
La Salle, despite a 223 and a 430 total, stayed within striking distance in second, while Saint Benilde (226-446) and Mapua (233-462) trailed in third and fourth, respectively.
Herrera cited her strong recovery and late surge to staying relaxed on a day when the Midlands and Lucky 9 winds eased and stayed away for most of the round.
“My game was much better today because I stayed relaxed, although it was still very challenging since it was a lot hotter than yesterday,” said Herrera, who also leaned on solid fairway wood shots and a much-improved short game.
“I was able to control the greens better and, more importantly, I really enjoyed myself out there. I think that helped me play a lot better.”
Despite taking the lead, Herrera admitted she was not entirely satisfied with her round after carding several costly double bogeys.
“I’m honestly surprised to be in the lead,” she said.