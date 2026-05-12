Gov’t mobilizes financial aid for drivers, farmers

In Malaybalay City, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) introduced the TUPAD Tuloy Pasada program on 30 April. The initiative provides emergency employment to 419 public utility vehicle drivers, each of whom will receive a daily minimum wage of P500 for 15 days which started on 1 May.

Officials said the extra income is intended to supplement daily earnings and prevent drivers from halting operations due to high fuel expenses.

Norman L. Uyvico, DoLE-10 assistant regional director, described the funding as a vital lifeline under the government’s UPLIFT framework, designed to help drivers sustain operations without sacrificing their families’ basic needs.

Aldrin Gabato, a 53-year-old multicab driver, said the aid arrived at a critical moment. He noted that he had been planning to stop driving entirely, but the assistance allows him to continue despite the rising cost of fuel.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board regional director Alexes Joseph R. Bendijo cited the program as a model of inter-agency collaboration, providing immediate relief while sustaining essential public transport operations critical to local commerce.

Simultaneously, in the municipality of Talakag, the government is addressing food security by purchasing produce directly from highland farmers. The program, a joint effort between the Office of the President and the Department of Agriculture, aims to eliminate middlemen and transport fees that often diminish farmer profits.

On 1 May, government teams purchased more than 16,400 kilograms of assorted vegetables directly from farm sites in several villages, including Miarayon and San Rafael.

The Balugto “Hope” Agroforestry Association earned P111,150 from a single sale of 2,223 kilograms of vegetables. Association leader Randy John Uy said the direct-to-cash scheme protects farmers from price manipulation, storage costs, and trader commissions.

Talakag Mayor Renato Sulatan Jr. added that the program brings mutual benefits to producers and consumers, noting that farmers no longer need to travel long distances to sell their harvest.

Meantime, regional director Jose Apollo Pacamalan said this direct procurement model strengthens rural income while ensuring affordable food supplies for consumers, translating national policy into tangible economic gains for the grassroots.