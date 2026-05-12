Gerald Anderson says staying single helps him become a better version of himself

According to Gerald, this season is all about growth — not just as a partner someday, but also as a son, brother, and provider to the people closest to him. Rather than rushing into romance, he shared that he wants to dedicate his energy toward building a more stable and meaningful future.

The actor admitted that many people notice how busy he has become lately, but for him, every project and every effort is part of a bigger vision. Gerald explained that he is already working toward the kind of life and person he hopes to become in the years ahead, believing that transformation starts with the choices he makes today.

Instead of distractions, the actor said he is embracing focus and discipline, investing his time in personal growth while continuing to strengthen different aspects of his life beyond showbiz.

Before this, Gerald was publicly linked to actress Julia Barretto . The former couple confirmed their relationship in 2021 following years of speculation, before eventually going their separate ways last year.

Now, Gerald appears fully committed to rediscovering himself while continuing to evolve both personally and professionally. Despite the changes in his personal life, the actor remains active in the entertainment industry through the ABS-CBN action-drama series “Blood vs Duty,” where he stars alongside Baron Geisler .