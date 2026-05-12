Fuente Osmeña Circle revitalization sought

In a meeting between Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and chamber officials, stakeholders evaluated existing conditions and identified practical improvements to make the space more functional for daily users.

Officials disclosed that the facility is currently outdated and suffers from structural issues, including damaged jogging paths, uneven surfaces, and walkways interrupted by exposed manhole covers.

The business chamber specifically pointed out poorly designed exits and sudden changes in elevation that increase the risk of accidents for pedestrians and joggers.

Movement within the area is further complicated by pathways disrupted by mature trees and the awkward placement of utilities and transformers.

To address these issues, designers plan to retain the city landmark’s heritage by highlighting the fountain as the focal point while preserving the visual connection along Osmeña Boulevard toward the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The redevelopment concept introduces a clearer pedestrian layout featuring expanded walkways, defined access points, and more direct routes connecting visitors to the fountain.

More seating and open spaces will be incorporated to encourage people to use the park for recreation rather than just transit. The rehabilitated facility will eventually house play areas, kiosks, restrooms, security stations, event grounds, and adaptable spaces for public gatherings.

Proponents said the park’s new design is modeled after famous global landmarks such as Rizal Park, the Washington Monument, Columbus Circle and La Défense. Sustainable measures will include increasing planted areas, adding shaded pathways and installing vegetation buffers to limit noise and pollution while protecting the park’s existing large trees.