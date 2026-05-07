QC opens new skatepark, tennis courts at Quezon Memorial Circle

The Quezon City government opened a skatepark and new tennis courts at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to inaugurate the two sports facilities, led by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.
With a total area of 3,758 square meters and a competition-standard design, the skatepark provides a training ground for young QCitizens and serves as a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure.
The city government said the facility aims to further develop the skateboarding skills of Quezon City residents through park-style, street-style, and casual-style features, including two skating bowls.
Meanwhile, the tennis facility spans 1,198 square meters and features two full lawn tennis courts, fencing, and lighting to ensure proper use by city residents.
Also present during the inauguration were Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, City Administrator Mike Alimurung, Chief of Staff Rowena Macatao, City Engineer Dale Perral, Parks Development and Administration Department head and City Architect Red Avelino, District 4 Action Officer Zandy Zacate, QC Sports Action Officer Robbie De Vera, and Quezon Memorial Circle Administrator Windsor Bueno.