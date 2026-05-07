QC opens new skatepark, tennis courts at Quezon Memorial Circle

The Quezon City government opened a skatepark and new tennis courts at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to inaugurate the two sports facilities, led by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

With a total area of 3,758 square meters and a competition-standard design, the skatepark provides a training ground for young QCitizens and serves as a major investment in youth development, active lifestyles, and inclusive public infrastructure.