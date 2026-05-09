Duterte camp says ‘ready for any eventuality’ ahead House impeachment vote

“We will just be monitoring, but we’re ready for any eventualities. Handa tayo kung sakaling ito may akyat sa Senado,” Poa said.

He said the Vice President has given no special instructions ahead of the vote and continues to perform her duties normally.

“Business as usual parate sa ating VP. Wala naman pong specific instructions. Mag-update lang kami sa kanya kung ano man ang mangyari,” he added.

The House Committee on Justice earlier adopted multiple impeachment complaints against Duterte, with several lawmakers saying they already have more than the required one-third vote for transmittal to the Senate.

Poa also addressed Senate President Tito Sotto’s earlier remarks that the chamber would convene as an impeachment court immediately if the House transmits the articles.

“Discretion talaga ng Senate within a reasonable time,” Poa said.

When asked about warnings from the minority bloc that they may block the convening of the impeachment court, Poa declined to speculate.

“Hindi appropriate. Ang trabaho namin is to react accordingly and to be prepared with whatever happens.”

Poa clarified reports that Duterte has tapped “16 lawyers,” saying the figure reflects a collaboration with a major law firm and its associates—not 16 individually hired counsel.

He stressed that their team anticipated the revival of impeachment efforts after the Supreme Court voided last year’s proceedings as unconstitutional.

Although Duterte skipped all hearings at the House Committee on Justice, Poa said she will fully participate in the Senate process.

“Definitely we will participate… Kung kinakailangan ang presensya ng vice president, darating po tayo.”

Poa reiterated their legal challenge before the Supreme Court questioning alleged “constitutional infirmities” in the House inquiry, particularly the submission of evidence only after the defense filed its answer.

“Wala namang naka-attach na ebidensya sa complaints… all the alleged pieces of evidence were only produced after we filed our answer,” he said.

Despite this, he said their participation in a potential Senate trial would proceed “without prejudice” to the pending petition.

Poa declined to comment on the Quezon City court’s dismissal of the petition filed by Duterte’s husband, Atty. Manases Carpio, seeking to stop the alleged unauthorized release of their tax records.

“We cannot comment… he has his own legal team,” Poa said.

If the House secures the one-third vote on Monday, Duterte would become the highest-ranking official to face an impeachment trial since President Joseph Estrada in 2000.

The complaints against her range from alleged misuse of confidential funds to supposed violations of ethical and constitutional duties—allegations the Vice President has repeatedly denied.