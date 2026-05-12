DoST hosts 2026 WV AI Festival

DoST-6 regional director Rowen Gelonga said the festival is being positioned as a global platform, with invited participants from across the Philippines and the ASEAN region.

Gelonga cited during the launch that while the regional office is leading the effort, the agency is inviting experts and innovators from outside the country to participate.

Now in its second year, the festival has expanded significantly from four major components to nine.

The 2026 program will feature a technical conference with plenary sessions on AI ethics and research, alongside presentations on the latest industry trends from global leaders.

Other major components include a national AI hackathon for innovators, an exhibition of cutting-edge AI products, and “Sine AI,” which focuses on the creative sector.

The festival will also host “AI Game On!” and “AI in Motion” robotics workshops and competitions, as well as roundtable discussions and a policy lab dedicated to AI governance.

The event centers on the theme “Building an AI-ready Future, Together,” serving as both a progress report on regional milestones and a venue for international cooperation.