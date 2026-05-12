DoH workers’ association backs Herbosa

The endorsement was signed by NADEA National president Louella Jeanne A. Lao along with dozens of executive officers and regional representatives.

The association specifically highlighted the department’s “Agenda 1: Bawat Pilipino Ramdam ang Kalusugan,” which aims to bring services directly to communities.

NADEA cited programs such as the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services and the “Zero Billing Balance” policy as critical reforms that have expanded primary healthcare access and decongested hospitals.

“These initiatives collectively represent a major reform in strengthening the continuum of care — from community-based services to hospital-level interventions,” the statement read.

The union also credited Herbosa with prioritizing the welfare of health workers. According to NADEA, the secretary has expanded benefit packages and implemented Collective Negotiation Agreement incentives, which strengthen the “professional dignity” of personnel.

The show of support comes as the department navigates internal challenges and controversies. NADEA acknowledged that institutional distractions risk undermining the mission of healthcare delivery.

“Disunity, internal conflicts and unnecessary distractions weaken the department and risk undermining the collective mission of delivering quality healthcare,” the association stated. “This is not a time for division; it is a time for collective action.”

The statement was backed by representatives from Centers for Health Development, specialty hospitals, and drug treatment centers nationwide.

The group concluded by reaffirming its commitment to the department’s reform agenda, stating, “In the Department of Health, every life is important.”