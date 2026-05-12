53,000 DOH workers back Herbosa reforms

The statement was led by NADEA National President Louella Jeanne A. Lao and carried the support of dozens of national executive officers, trustees, regional representatives and hospital-based officials from various DOH offices and attached agencies nationwide.

NADEA specifically highlighted the Department’s “Agenda 1: Bawat Pilipino Ramdam ang Kalusugan,” which aims to bring healthcare services closer to communities through programs such as PuroKalusugan, the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services (BUCAS), and the Zero Billing Balance (ZBB) Policy.

According to the association, these initiatives significantly expanded access to primary healthcare, helped decongest hospitals and reduced financial barriers that prevent Filipinos from receiving medical treatment.

“These initiatives collectively represent a major reform in strengthening the continuum of care — from community-based services to hospital-level interventions — thereby making universal healthcare more tangible and meaningful for the Filipino people,” the statement read.

The organization also underscored the Department’s “Agenda 7: Kapakanan at Karapatan ng Health Workers,” which focuses on the welfare and protection of healthcare personnel.

NADEA said Herbosa demonstrated “strong support for the welfare of health workers” through the expansion of healthcare benefit packages for DOH employees and the implementation of Collective Negotiation Agreement benefits and other measures aimed at strengthening worker protection, welfare and professional dignity.

“The actions affirm the recognition that health workers are the backbone of the country’s healthcare system,” the association said.

The statement was reportedly supported by more than a dozen national executive officers and members of the National Board of Trustees representing Centers for Health Development, retained and specialty hospitals, Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers, sanitaria and attached agencies across the country.

NADEA said employees from these offices recognize the reforms being undertaken within the Department and remain firmly behind the current leadership.

At the same time, the organization acknowledged that controversies and internal conflicts affecting the Department also impact thousands of workers on the ground.

“Disunity, internal conflicts and unnecessary distractions weaken the Department and risk undermining the collective mission of delivering quality healthcare to the Filipino people,” the association said.

The group called for unity within the Department of Health, stressing that healthcare delivery depends on collective action and institutional stability.

“Ang kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino ay nakasalalay sa ating pagkakaisa. Hindi ito panahon ng pagkakahati-hati, ito ay panahon ng sama-samang pagkilos,” the statement said.

It concluded with a reaffirmation of support for the Health secretary and the Department’s reform agenda:

“Nagkakaisa ang DOH. Buo ang suporta. Tapat sa serbisyo. Para sa sambayanang Pilipino. Sa Kagawaran ng Kalusugan, Bawat Buhay Mahalaga.”