Cop on drug watchlist nabbed in Pampanga buy-bust

Authorities seized around 105 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P714,000, marking a significant haul and a direct blow against rogue elements operating within police ranks.

PRO3 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez emphasized that the operation was not just another anti-drug campaign, but a clear demonstration of the organization’s commitment to internal cleansing.

“This arrest sends a crystal-clear warning: No one is above the law, and certainly no one can hide behind a badge to break it,” Mendez said.

“He was already under watch, and today, the system worked. Whether you are a patrolman or holding a higher position, once you violate the law and betray public trust, you will be pursued, caught and prosecuted,” he added.

Aligned with the leadership agenda of PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Mendez said PRO3 continues to intensify its campaign not only against street criminals but also against erring personnel who compromise the integrity of the service.

Authorities are now preparing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while corresponding administrative cases will also be filed to ensure full accountability.

“This is just the beginning of our relentless effort to weed out scalawags. We will continue to cleanse our ranks, strengthen discipline and ensure that every officer remains worthy of the trust and respect of the Filipino people,” Mendez said.