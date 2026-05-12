Chua says impeachment articles of VP Sara must proceed forthwith

The chairperson said he initially expected only around 200 to 230 votes, but the final result reached 257 in favor, with 25 opposed and 9 abstentions.

“What I knew was that it would be around 233, more or less, which is why I was surprised it reached 257. It was really overwhelming because these were only estimates based on conversations with people,” Chua said in Filipino.

On Monday, the House voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte over allegations of corruption and constitutional violations.

Batangas Representative Gerville Luistro, who headed the congressional panel, said, “The Articles of Impeachment before us … is not merely a political document; they reflect a larger question troubling the Filipino people."

Chua said the impeachment complaint was supported by inconsistencies between the SALN and AMLC data, which were found to be mismatched, strengthening the basis of the allegations.

“Considering that this issue is about probable cause, they also wanted the hearing to proceed—not because they believe the vice president is guilty, but because they also want to hear her explanation so her name can also be cleared,” Chua added.

He said the House was scheduled to form a prosecution team Tuesday but expressed uncertainty due to developments in the Senate that may affect the process.

“Let us see what happens later if it will be opened in the plenary,” Chua said.

Chua said he had previously been considered as part of the prosecution team during the 19th Congress and noted that he had received an invitation for the current proceedings.

However, he stressed that final appointments must still be approved by the plenary and announced by the House.

Nevertheless, Chua said he remains open to the role, saying, “If we are given the opportunity, why not? This is historic, and it would be a great honor for our district.”