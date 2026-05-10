Chua: 200 lawmakers in favor of impeachment a conservative estimate

As stated under Article 11, Section 3 of the 1987 Constitution, one-third of lawmakers at the House of Representatives is the requirement for the initiation of an impeachment against any public official.

Chua said that the current state of lawmakers and their positions on the ongoing process was far different from when the proceedings initially began.

He pointed to the findings of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the disclosure of Duterte’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) as the main instigators for the increase in the support of lawmakers.

“Marami ang nagbago noong pangalawang hearing, lalo na nang nabuksan ang SALN at AMLC report at wala namang naging sagot o tugon ang panig ng respondent na Vice President. Nang nakita ang mga numero, marami ang nagbago ng pasya,” he said

(Many lawmakers changed [their vote] during the second hearing, especially when the SALN and AMLC report were discussed with no real answer or response from the respondent Vice President. When they saw the numbers, many changed their decision)

Along with those findings and discussions regarding Duterte’s alleged bribery of public servants, misuse of confidential funds, and threats directed towards high-ranking officials, Chua was confident that the House had established a substantial basis that the complaints had probable cause.

The House Committee on Justice, after its unanimous 55-0 vote on the matter, consolidated the two complaints it had clarificatory hearings on into four Articles of Impeachment.

These documents were then subsequently furnished to all lawmakers within the House and to the camp of the respondent for review prior to 11 May, which is the expected date that the documents would be presented in plenary.

On the topic of the Vice President’s defenses, he noted that the Justice panel had given ample opportunity for Duterte to participate in its process to answer any and all allegations raised against her, extending its hand to ensure that she was afforded with the right to due process.

Furthermore, Chua explained that the committee could only act on evidence presented to its committee, acknowledging that Duterte’s camp answered concerns through press conferences but that they can not use any statements that were not delivered during their hearings.

“Hindi kami puwedeng gumamit ng ebidensyang sinasabi lamang nila sa media at hindi nila isinasama sa committee, dahil hindi ito on record. So kung ano man ang kanilang sinasabing ebidensya, baliwala iyon unless and until isumite nila ito sa committee,” he said.

(We can not use any evidence that is only stated to the media and not provided to the committee because it is not on record. So whatever supposed evidence they present, it means nothing unless it is submitted to the committee)

In addition, in the event that lawmakers agree to transmit the Article of Impeachment to the Senate, Chua said that he expects the House to vote on who will serve as the prosecution panel of the case by Wednesday and Thursday.

During previous interviews, Justice panel Chairperson Gerville Luistro floated the names of Chua, Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno, Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, 1Rider Rep. Rodge Gutierrez, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon, San Juan Rep. Ysabel Zamora, Iloilo Rep. Lorenz Defensor, and Bukidnon Rep. Keith Flores as her preferred core to make up the prosecution.