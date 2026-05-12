Caloocan intensifies crackdown on illicit tobacco trade

Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan said the ordinance specifically targets tobacco products without proper Internal Revenue stamps, without required graphic health warnings, or those being sold below government-mandated pricing.

“By virtue of City Ordinance 1193, Series of 2026 or the Anti-Illicit Tobacco Trade Ordinance of Caloocan City, the manufacture, distribution and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products that do not comply with legal regulations are now strictly prohibited in our city,” Malapitan said.

The mayor added that violators may face fines, suspension or revocation of business permits, and possible imprisonment of up to one year.

The city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office was also directed to ensure that all stores and businesses comply with the ordinance’s requirements.

Malapitan said the measure aims to prevent the proliferation of smuggled and illegal products that may harm public health and undermine legitimate businesses operating in the city.

The ordinance forms part of Caloocan’s broader efforts to strengthen local enforcement against illicit trade and protect lawful enterprises from unfair competition.