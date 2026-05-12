BOYNEXTDOOR sparks plagiarism debate over ‘Knock Knock Knock’ MV

K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR faced online backlash following the release of their new title track “Knock Knock” on 10 May, a teaser for their upcoming debut studio album “HOME,” set for release on 10 June.

While fans welcomed the group’s shift toward a more gritty hip-hop concept, some netizens accused the group of copying Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE,” pointing to similarities in swagger-heavy visuals, a “home invasion” theme, and allegations of cultural appropriation.