BOYNEXTDOOR sparks plagiarism debate over ‘Knock Knock Knock’ MV

K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR faced online backlash following the release of their new title track “Knock Knock” on 10 May, a teaser for their upcoming debut studio album “HOME,” set for release on 10 June.
While fans welcomed the group’s shift toward a more gritty hip-hop concept, some netizens accused the group of copying Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE,” pointing to similarities in swagger-heavy visuals, a “home invasion” theme, and allegations of cultural appropriation.
BOYNEXTDOOR is a six-member K-pop group under KOZ Entertainment composed of Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.
The music video was produced by South Korean rapper Zico, along with members Myung Jaehyun, Taesan and Woonhak.