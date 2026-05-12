Bayad widens Meralco payment access

Bayad has expanded its Acceptance of Disconnected Meralco Accounts service nationwide, allowing customers to settle overdue electricity bills through more payment channels outside Meralco branches.

The service, which was initially launched in more than 500 Bayad Centers across the country, is now available in over 1,000 physical touchpoints through partner outlets such as Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Department Store, Raquel Pawnshop and Villarica Pawnshop.