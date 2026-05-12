Bayad widens Meralco payment access

Bayad has expanded its Acceptance of Disconnected Meralco Accounts service nationwide, allowing customers to settle overdue electricity bills through more payment channels outside Meralco branches.
The service, which was initially launched in more than 500 Bayad Centers across the country, is now available in over 1,000 physical touchpoints through partner outlets such as Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Department Store, Raquel Pawnshop and Villarica Pawnshop.
Bayad said the expanded network allows customers with disconnected Meralco accounts to settle their obligations more conveniently without needing to visit Meralco branches directly.
The company added that the wider accessibility also helps decongest Meralco offices while bringing payment and reconnection-related services closer to communities nationwide.
As part of the MVP Group, Bayad is among the authorized Meralco payment channels that can process transactions involving disconnected accounts.
The company said its physical payment network is complemented by a growing digital ecosystem that now serves more than 31 million users through e-wallet and fintech partners, including PalawanPay, PlataPay and GoTyme Bank.
Bayad also said it is exploring partnerships with more banks and financial institutions to further expand its payment network.
Payments for disconnected Meralco accounts made through Bayad Centers and partner channels follow the same processing timeline as those paid directly at Meralco branches, with reconnection typically completed within 24 hours or by the next business day, depending on Meralco’s standard processing cycle.
Any applicable reconnection fees will be reflected in the customer’s succeeding billing statement, the company added.