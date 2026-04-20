Meralco offloads Bayad stake to Kayana

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is exiting payment platform Bayad, giving greater control to Kayana Solutions, Inc. as it pares down its exposure to the fintech space.

The company said in a disclosure on Monday that together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Corporate Information Solutions, Inc. (CIS), it agreed to sell their respective share interest in CIS Bayad Center, Inc. (Bayad) to Kayana.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.