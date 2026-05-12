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Bato says ready to exhaust all legal means to avoid ICC trial

Senator Bato de la Rosa returned to the Senate on Monday, 11 May, after six months of being absent, allegedly to evade an ICC warrant. He sustained a bruise on his finger following a scuffle with operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation, who attempted to arrest him at the Senate premises.
Senator Bato de la Rosa returned to the Senate on Monday, 11 May, after six months of being absent, allegedly to evade an ICC warrant. He sustained a bruise on his finger following a scuffle with operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation, who attempted to arrest him at the Senate premises.Aram Lascano for the Daily Tribune
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Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said Tuesday he will exhaust all legal remedies to avoid being brought to the Netherlands to face charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“We will exhaust all available means, legal means. We need to do everything so they cannot bring us to The Hague,” dela Rosa said.

Senator Bato de la Rosa returned to the Senate on Monday, 11 May, after six months of being absent, allegedly to evade an ICC warrant. He sustained a bruise on his finger following a scuffle with operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation, who attempted to arrest him at the Senate premises.
Bato says he will stay in Senate amid ICC arrest warrant

He said he would continue attending Senate sessions while waiting for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the petition filed by his camp.

Dela Rosa also said he “hopes and prays” the high court would issue a restraining order against the ICC warrant.

The senator said he would remain inside the Senate premises.

“Dito lang ako, hindi ako aalis,” he said. (“I’ll stay here. I won’t leave.”)

Following his surprise appearance at Monday’s plenary session, dela Rosa stayed overnight at the Senate and sought refuge in the office of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, along with Sen. Robinhood Padilla.

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