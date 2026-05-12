Bato says ready to exhaust all legal means to avoid ICC trial

He said he would continue attending Senate sessions while waiting for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the petition filed by his camp.

Dela Rosa also said he “hopes and prays” the high court would issue a restraining order against the ICC warrant.

The senator said he would remain inside the Senate premises.

“Dito lang ako, hindi ako aalis,” he said. (“I’ll stay here. I won’t leave.”)

Following his surprise appearance at Monday’s plenary session, dela Rosa stayed overnight at the Senate and sought refuge in the office of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, along with Sen. Robinhood Padilla.