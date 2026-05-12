Bato says he will stay in Senate amid ICC arrest warrant

He said his camp filed a manifestation before the Supreme Court seeking judicial protection and is awaiting the court’s ruling.

The Law Firm of Torreon and Partners said it filed an urgent manifestation with an omnibus motion for guidance on the legal effect of the ICC arrest warrant.

“I hope and pray that the process will not just stay at the lower court level for appeals…Let’s wait for the SC’s decision,” Dela Rosa said.

He said he has remained in the country over the past six months, moving between Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, and claimed he did not receive his Senate salary.

“My staff has claimed it, but I did not receive it. I told my staff to use it for charitable work so that the money can reach the people,” he said.

Dela Rosa appeared in the Senate on Monday during a session where he helped secure votes that unseated Senate President Vicente Sotto, contributing to delays in the transmittal of impeachment articles.

Members of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) were reportedly prepared to serve an ICC arrest warrant at the Senate, following CCTV footage showing Dela Rosa moving through Senate corridors.

The ICC has confirmed issuing a warrant of arrest against the former Philippine National Police chief in connection with killings during Duterte’s administration.

Dela Rosa is currently under Senate protective custody, with Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano saying he will not be arrested inside the chamber.

Cayetano earlier met with NBI Director Melvin Matibag to discuss the Senate’s contempt order against NBI personnel who entered the premises to serve the ICC warrant.