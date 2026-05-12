Bato named ICC suspect in crimes against humanity case

PNP readiness

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday it is prepared to implement an ICC arrest warrant, but only through proper channels.

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said enforcement would proceed only through Interpol, either via the National Central Bureau in Manila or the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, and with a local court order under directives of the Interior and Local Government secretary.

He said the PNP would activate contingency plans only once a confirmed warrant is in place, clarifying earlier remarks from Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla about a 10,000-strong task force on standby.

ICC confirms warrant

The ICC confirmed Monday that it had issued an arrest warrant and ordered its release after it was reported in Philippine media. The Office of the Prosecutor welcomed the development and said it would continue coordinating with the court registry.

The prosecution said additional alleged incidents may be included later, noting that the murders cited in the warrant represent sample cases of a possible broader pattern of conduct.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said a copy of the warrant had been transmitted to the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime.

Vice President Sara Duterte criticized the attempted enforcement of the warrant against Dela Rosa, saying it was “a wrong move,” and insisted it should first be coursed through local courts.

Senate developments

Dela Rosa attended the Senate session Monday, where he was among those who voted in the leadership change that ousted Senator Vicente Sotto III and installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President.

He had been absent from the Senate since 11 November 2025, after reports of an ICC-issued warrant over alleged killings during the drug war under the previous administration.

The Senate was placed under lockdown Monday as National Bureau of Investigation agents attempted to approach Dela Rosa, while his legal team filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking immediate judicial protection.

His camp also asked for a writ of preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the warrant without judicial authorization.

Senate President Cayetano said Monday night that Dela Rosa would not be arrested inside the chamber, following discussions with NBI Director Melvin Matibag.