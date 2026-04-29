Aussie climbing Everest after triathlon

The sea-to-summit is a rare feat, first completed by another Australian, Tim Macartney-Snape, in 1990. Macartney-Snape spent three months walking from sea level to the Everest summit, and it was his documentary that sparked the idea for Foran.

The current record is held by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho, who walked and then kayaked the Ganges river, cycled to Nepal and then trekked up to the base camp in 2013, five years before his death on another mountain.

Foran aims to slash a week off that record and reach the summit in 60 days.

“It is a challenging task and a unique one,” said Gelje Sherpa, his lead guide.

and expedition organizer at AGA Adventures.

“There are so many facilities and options to summit Everest in a record time now, but he is using only his own human power. That is big.”

Foran cycled across India and Nepal in the first 16 days, navigating sweltering hot plains before steep, relentless hills.

He said he is driven by “something bigger” than himself, the memory of his teenage grief when his mother died of brain cancer.

Foran is partnering with Australian organization Youturn with a target to raise $200,000 to build a youth mental health support center back home.

Foran hopes his journey can offer both awareness and inspiration, sharing the good parts and the struggles of his journey through his social media.

“What’s really motivating me is, hopefully, having an inspiration on some of these younger people -- that might be a little bit stuck with where they are right now in their lives,” he said.

“Also, I’m doing it for my mum, because she can’t, and I want to make her proud.”