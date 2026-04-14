Anthropic lines up gigawatts of TPU power

Anthropic is ramping up its artificial intelligence development by expanding its use of Google Cloud services and custom TPU chips.
The company said the deal will provide multiple gigawatts of computing capacity, set to come online starting in 2027, to support the growing demands of its AI models and enterprise applications.
The additional power will come from Google-built TPUs, alongside cloud tools such as BigQuery, Cloud Run and AlloyDB, which underpin Anthropic’s data and development systems.
Anthropic said thousands of customers already access its Claude models through Google Cloud, including firms in finance, cybersecurity and software development.