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Anthropic lines up gigawatts of TPU power

DARIO Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic.
DARIO Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of FABRICE COFFRINI/agence france-presse
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Anthropic is ramping up its artificial intelligence development by expanding its use of Google Cloud services and custom TPU chips.

The company said the deal will provide multiple gigawatts of computing capacity, set to come online starting in 2027, to support the growing demands of its AI models and enterprise applications.

DARIO Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic.
Anthropic hits $30B run rate

The additional power will come from Google-built TPUs, alongside cloud tools such as BigQuery, Cloud Run and AlloyDB, which underpin Anthropic’s data and development systems.

Anthropic said thousands of customers already access its Claude models through Google Cloud, including firms in finance, cybersecurity and software development.

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