Inside the lawsuit rocking Kylie Jenner’s inner circle

In the filing, Vazquez alleges she experienced a hostile work environment, claiming she was routinely assigned the most physically demanding tasks and isolated from other staff. She also cites instances of public reprimand and what she describes as humiliating treatment in front of colleagues.

The lawsuit further raises claims of discrimination. Vazquez, who is from El Salvador and identifies as a practicing Catholic, alleges she was subjected to derogatory remarks related to her religion and immigration background, and that her complaints were ignored by supervisors.

According to the complaint, tensions escalated in March 2025 when a supervisor allegedly threw hangers at her during a confrontation—an incident she says caused emotional distress, including anxiety and symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress. She claims her working conditions deteriorated afterward, affecting both her income and well-being.

Vazquez went on medical leave in July 2025 and resigned the following month. She is seeking damages, including unpaid wages, missed breaks, unreimbursed expenses, and other compensation she alleges is owed.

As of publication, Jenner and the companies named in the suit have not issued public statements responding to the allegations.

The case adds to broader scrutiny of labor practices in high-profile households, where the line between private life and professional accountability can be difficult to define.