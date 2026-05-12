AFP: Customs police vital to national security

The training focused on preparing personnel to combat evolving threats, including smuggling, illegal trafficking, and transnational organized crime.

“Our nation is facing evolving security challenges,” Brawner told the graduates.

“Issues such as smuggling and transnational crimes undermine not only economic stability but also public safety and national security. Your work may not always be visible to the public, but it is vital,” he added.

The AFP chief urged the new special operators to maintain high standards of integrity and professionalism as they assume their roles within the bureau’s enforcement wing.

During the event, BoC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno presented Brawner with a plaque of appreciation and a memento.

Retired Police Brig. Gen. Nolasco K. Bathan, the deputy commissioner of the BoC Enforcement Group, formally confirmed the graduates.

The ceremony marks the latest effort by the bureau to modernize its enforcement tactics and strengthen its readiness against maritime and port-based security threats.