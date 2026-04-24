Philippines secures P256B ADB funding in 2025

The Philippines ranked among the top recipients of financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in 2025, drawing about P256 billion in loans and grants to support major infrastructure and reform programs.

The ADB’s latest annual report showed the country was the second-largest beneficiary among developing member economies, next only to India. The bulk of the financing was secured by the national government, which accounted for more than P247 billion, while the private sector received about P7.8 billion in loans and equity investments.