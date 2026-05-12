AboitizPower backs special needs center

The donation consists of multi-functional wooden sensory and movement equipment designed to create an interactive environment for therapy.

According to health officials, the equipment allows children to improve their motor skills, balance, coordination, and sensory integration through guided play and structured activities.

Atty. Alona Suzell Ruyeras-Borromeo, assistant vice president for corporate services of the AboitizPower Transition Business Group, said the contribution reflects the company’s broader advocacy.

“We do not only provide electricity but also care for people,” Ruyeras-Borromeo said during the turnover ceremony.

City councilor Atty. Petite Principe, who chairs the committee on education, science and technology, stressed the impact the donation will have on local families. She cited that the equipment represents an opportunity for children to develop skills necessary for independent living while providing hope to families facing the uncertainty of disability care.

The intervention center was established through City Ordinance No. 0230-20, Series of 2020, as a “one-stop shop” for children with disabilities. Local officials stated that the new equipment will strengthen the center’s existing educational and intervention services, further solidifying its role as a primary resource for the city’s special needs community.