DSWD distributes cash aid to over 477,000 tricycle drivers nationwide

“At ngayong araw hanggang bukas, in some areas, magpapatuloy po ’yung kanilang distribution sa ibang tricycle drivers,” she added.

Dumlao said special payout schedules have been set for Metro Manila drivers who were not able to receive their CRA during the regular payout, as follows:

Tricycle drivers: April 14

Jeepney drivers: April 15

TNVS drivers: April 16

Motorcycle taxi drivers and service delivery riders: April 17 to 19

For those outside Metro Manila, Dumlao said the DSWD is waiting for the submission of the list of tricycle drivers.

“Inuna lang kasi natin ’yung mga cities sapagkat sila ’yung unang nakapagpadala ng listahan, and sa mga major cities natin nakita ’yung pinakamalaking bilang ng mga tricycle drivers,” Dumlao said.

“Once we have the list, we will immediately start with the payout, but definitely ngayong buwan ng Abril,” she added.

Dumlao said the budget is currently sufficient.

“Batay sa total na nagastos ng DSWD sa pamamahagi ng cash relief assistance within National Capital Region and outside NCR, nasa mahigit P13.2 billion na ang na-disburse natin (as of April 8),” she said.

“And P30 billion of the more than P60 billion ang na-earmark natin para sa cash relief assistance. Sapat pa naman itong pondo natin para mabigyan ’yung ibang drivers in municipalities outside Metro Manila, and even if we do another tranche, sapat pa yung P30 billion,” Dumlao added.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said last March that the department has set aside P30 billion for financial assistance to Filipinos affected by rising fuel prices, including tricycle and jeepney drivers.

“Ang entrada sa loob ng libro ng general appropriations, P60 billion ’to. At ang instruction sa amin ng ating Pangulo is P30 billion ilaan mo kaagad kasi hindi natin alam kung kailan ’to matatapos,” Gatchalian said.

If the situation in the Middle East continues, Dumlao said the DSWD will assess whether an additional budget is needed.

“But kung halimbawa magpapatuloy pa ang sitwasyon natin, kinakailangang tingnan natin kung dapat bang magkaroon pa ng supplemental budget ang DSWD,” she said.

Dumlao reminded PUV drivers to bring their original driver’s license and a photocopy to payout venues.

In case of discrepancies in the spelling of names or other data, or if their names are not on the list, drivers may approach the help desk at payout sites.

“Titiyakin talaga ng DSWD na lahat ng mga drivers ay maaabot at mabibigyan natin ng tulong kasi ’yun ’yung sinabi ng ating Pangulong Marcos Jr. sa DSWD,” Dumlao said.