Zambales batters rule ‘Babe Ruth’

Esperon said the skills, discipline and determination of the young athletes have prompted them to do well against other baseball teams from around the country.

Aside from the 12U title, Team Zambales also shone in the 14U category, a testament to the skills of the Zambaleños in baseball.

After their successful campaign in the national tournament, the Team Zambales Diamond Dreamers are set to represent the country at the World Championship in the United States of America.