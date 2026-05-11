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Zambales batters rule ‘Babe Ruth’

Zambales batters rule ‘Babe Ruth’
PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Zambaleño Baseball/Softball Charter/FB
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Team Zambales emerged as the champion in the 12U division of the Babe Ruth League Philippines National Baseball Tournament 2026 at The Villages Sports Complex in Clark Freeport Zone over the weekend.

No less than Zambales Governor Hermogenes Esperon lauded the Diamond Dreamers, who are composed of players from the town of San Antonio.

Zambales batters rule ‘Babe Ruth’
Zambales baseball team clinches U12 championship in Clark

Esperon said the skills, discipline and determination of the young athletes have prompted them to do well against other baseball teams from around the country.

Aside from the 12U title, Team Zambales also shone in the 14U category, a testament to the skills of the Zambaleños in baseball.

After their successful campaign in the national tournament, the Team Zambales Diamond Dreamers are set to represent the country at the World Championship in the United States of America.

Babe Ruth League Philippines 2026
Team Zambales baseball champions
Clark Freeport Zone sports tournament
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Daily Tribune
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