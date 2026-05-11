Zambales baseball team clinches U12 championship in Clark

Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. hailed the achievement of the young Zambaleño athletes, citing that their skill, discipline and determination has earned them their place against other baseball teams from around the nation.

He also hailed San Antonio Mayor Dok Arvin Antipolo for his continued support in creating a baseball team that would represent the province in the national level.

Meanwhile, the Team Zambales Diamond Dreamers also won the 14-under category, a testament to the skill of the Zambaleño athlete in baseball.

After their successful campaign in the national tournament, the Team Zambales Diamond Dreamers are set to represent the country at the World Championship in the United States of America.

The Provincial Government hails the continued success of the team in bringing honor and inspiration to the province of Zambales thru their dedication and skills in the said sport.

The Zambales Diamond Dreamers is a youth baseball team from San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, that recently achieved significant success at the Babe Ruth League Philippines National Baseball Tournament 2026.

The team receives strong local backing from the Zambaleño Baseball/ Softball Charter and local government officials, including Mayor Dok Arvin Antipolo and Governor Jun Ebdane. They are frequently celebrated as “Zambales Pride” for their discipline and success on the national stage.