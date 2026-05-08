U.S. boosts English teaching

The two-day workshop, held in Baguio City on 28 and 29 April, and facilitated by Saint Louis University, trained 50 college instructors specializing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and social sciences.

Led by American English Language Fellows, the workshop used experiential learning methods, including mini laboratories and solving complex math problems in English, to help participants experience firsthand the challenges students face when learning technical subjects in English.

“By empowering Filipino faculty with tools to strengthen their English instruction, we are also helping them shape the next generation of subject matter experts who can effectively communicate complex ideas in English.

This collaboration bridges a future where the United States and the Philippines can work more easily toward shared goals, making both our nations safer, stronger and more prosperous said US Embassy Regional English Language officer Jeff McIlvenna.

“This training has benefited the whole region through these professors and instructors to learn more ways of using English as a power and a tool in facilitating content courses. From here, we will always share and pay it forward,” said Dr. Stephanie Busbus, director of Global Relations at Saint Louis University.

Participants also relied on the American English Toolkit, a collection of resources provided by the US Department of State in collaboration with American educators and professionals.

The Toolkit includes interactive games, songs, recorded virtual workshops and other teaching tools that highlight American values, culture, history, and the arts, offering instructors valuable materials to incorporate into their classrooms.

The Regional English Language Office in Manila advances US interests in the Philippines and the region by promoting English language teaching and learning programs that strengthen people-to-people ties between the US and the Philippines.

Through teacher training, curriculum development and educational resources, RELO empowers educators and institutions to enhance English language instruction, creating opportunities for Filipinos to engage with American culture, values and innovation.