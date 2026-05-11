Timothée Chalamet skips Met Gala for Knicks playoff game

Photos and videos circulating online showed Chalamet seated courtside in a blue-and-black striped outfit while girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala alone.

Fans quickly pointed out that this marked the second straight year Chalamet chose basketball over the Met Gala, reinforcing his reputation as a loyal Knicks supporter.

Entertainment and sports fans alike praised the actor for staying true to his passion despite being one of the most anticipated celebrities expected at major fashion events.

Chalamet last attended the Met Gala in 2021, when he served as one of the event’s co-chairs and delivered one of the evening’s most talked-about looks.

This year, however, his focus was clearly on the Knicks and the playoff atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden rather than the red carpet.