Tiangco struggles to vote yes on Sara's impeachment

Navotas City Representative Tobias “Toby” Tiangco found voting yes on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment difficult, saying that it was executed at an ‘evil’ time, pushing rather for measures for citizens amid the Middle East conflict, on 11 Monday, May.
With 257 lawmakers in favor, 25 against, and 9 abstaining, he argued in the House that the impeachment would not help ease the suffering of countrymen, bringing up corruption concerns amid House members, citing their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) that needs probe.
“Ang hirap bumoto ng yes, dahil walang moral authority ang House, dahil sa laki ng corruption issue sa mga dating liderato ng House of Representatives sa akusasyon ng male-maletang ninakaw nila at kanilang kasabwat, at ngayon ay humihingi ng accountability sa vice president para sa mas maliit na halaga,” he read.
He called out government agencies to account for the “big fish and the mastermind” of the corruption.
“Ngunit medyo naiinip na po ang ating mga kababayan; sana po ay may paraan na mas mapabilis ang pag-usad ng mga kaso, para ipakitang walang double standard sa accountability,” he added in the same plenary session.
Tiangco voted yes on the vice president’s impeachment, despite being consistently the probe’s critic.