Tiangco struggles to vote yes on Sara's impeachment

Navotas City Representative Tobias “Toby” Tiangco found voting yes on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment difficult, saying that it was executed at an ‘evil’ time, pushing rather for measures for citizens amid the Middle East conflict, on 11 Monday, May.

With 257 lawmakers in favor, 25 against, and 9 abstaining, he argued in the House that the impeachment would not help ease the suffering of countrymen, bringing up corruption concerns amid House members, citing their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) that needs probe.