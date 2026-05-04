Imee: Lawmakers face ‘vote yes or else’ threat

“Before, they used three letters: FLR — For Later Release. That meant their projects would be delayed. Now, there are reports of another three letters, OMB — they say you will be charged. Isn’t this intimidation?” she said.

Marcos said the alleged threats were not limited to the House of Representatives but extended to the Senate.

“There are also reports like that in the upper chamber,” she added, though she did not identify the sources.

She said at least 106 votes can be expected in the House to transmit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.

“We are waiting for it. I think the 106 votes can be easily reached. They are just finalizing the documents,” she said.

House advances impeachment

On Monday, the House Committee on Justice unanimously approved its report, resolution, and Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Duterte, clearing the way for the plenary vote.

All 55 lawmakers present adopted the complaints filed by members of the clergy and lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera.

The articles cite alleged misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery and verbal threats against public officials.

Amendments included allegations that Duterte failed to divest from her business interests from 2022 to 2025, based on Securities and Exchange Commission records.

The case will be elevated to the plenary, where the votes of at least 106 of the 318 lawmakers are needed to transmit it to the Senate.

Bicol Saro Representative Terry Ridon said Duterte’s impeachment is “almost certain,” adding that last year’s 215 votes could similarly be reached.

Divided reactions

Meanwhile, Batangas Representative Leandro Leviste said he would not be intimidated by threats if he did not vote for impeachment.

“They might be the last to call me because I will just expose it to the media,” he said.

Caloocan Representative Edgar Erice said the process has become politically driven rather than constitutional.

“This is not about accountability. This is about partisan politics and using government institutions to persecute opponents,” he said.

Erice also warned against unverified claims and said the public ultimately loses regardless of the outcome.

“Let us be critical. Do not be blinded by narratives. Whatever the outcome — whether she is impeached or not — the public loses. Who wins? Politicians,” he said.

He also acknowledged that allegations involving SALN filings should still be properly explained by the Vice President.