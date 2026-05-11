The rising power of intangible assets

Intangible assets refer to non-physical resources that provide economic value to a company. These include patents, trademarks, copyrights, software, research and development, proprietary technology, trade secrets, brand reputation, customer relationships, and even organizational knowledge. Unlike tangible assets that depreciate over time, many intangible assets become even more valuable as they are used, expanded, and recognized globally.

The importance of intangible assets is evident in the world’s largest companies. Technology giants such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Alphabet Inc. derive much of their value not from factories or physical inventory but from innovation, software, data, patents and brand strength. Consumers buy their products not only because of functionality but because of trust, reputation, and user experience which are all intangible assets carefully built over many years.

Intellectual property, in particular, plays a critical role in economic growth and business sustainability. Patents encourage innovation by protecting inventors and allowing them to benefit from their discoveries. Trademarks create brand identity and consumer confidence. Copyrights protect creative works, while trade secrets preserve competitive advantage. Companies that actively protect and manage their intellectual property are often better positioned to attract investors, expand internationally, and generate long-term revenues.

The growth of intangible assets also reflects the transition from an industrial economy to a knowledge-based economy. In the past, success depended heavily on land, natural resources, and manufacturing capacity.

Today, success is increasingly driven by creativity, digital transformation, research, and technological innovation. A small startup with a brilliant software platform or a unique patent can now compete globally even without massive physical infrastructure.

For developing countries like the Philippines, recognizing the value of intangible assets is essential. Filipino entrepreneurs, inventors, artists, and innovators possess immense creative talent.

Many, however, still underestimate the importance of protecting intellectual property and building strong brands. Greater awareness and stronger support for innovation ecosystems can help local businesses compete not only domestically but also internationally.

Educational institutions and government agencies must also encourage research, innovation, and intellectual property protection. Investments in science, technology, digital skills, and creative industries can generate significant economic opportunities. Nations that nurture innovation are more likely to attract foreign investments and create high-value jobs.

In an increasingly digital and interconnected world, companies and countries that value innovation, creativity, and intellectual property will be the ones best equipped to thrive in the future.

The Philippines should therefore continue to invest in innovation, creativity, and intellectual property if it wants to thrive in the future. We can start by amending the 27-year-old Intellectual Property (IP) Code to align it with international standards.