Juvenile macaque rescued in Bulacan,

The resident voluntarily surrendered the animal to authorities after temporarily keeping it safe and reporting the incident to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of DRT, which then turned over the rescued wildlife to the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Baliwag.

Dennis Vergara, head of CENRO Baliwag, said the office immediately coordinated the proper handling of the animal and endorsed it to the Biodiversity Management Bureau Wildlife Rescue Center in Quezon City for appropriate care, rehabilitation, and monitoring.

"Wildlife belongs in its natural habitat, and proper authorities are best equipped to ensure its survival and well-being. We urge the public to refrain from capturing or keeping wildlife as pets. Instead, immediately report such cases to the DENR or authorities so we can respond appropriately and help safeguard our wildlife," Vergara said.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo commended the concerned citizen for acting responsibly and coordinating with authorities, saying such action reflects the important role of the public in wildlife protection.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report wildlife trade and other illegal wildlife activities to help strengthen biodiversity conservation efforts.

Pablo likewise reminded the public that Republic Act No. 9147 prohibits the unauthorized capture, possession, transport, and killing of wildlife.