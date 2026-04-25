PNP intercepts P6.9M worth of suspected drugs at NAIA mail center

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported over the weekend that the Aviation Security Group, together with the Ninoy Aquino International Airport–Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), intercepted four abandoned inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.
The operation, carried out in coordination with partner agencies, led to the discovery of approximately 4.2 kilograms of dried leaves believed to be marijuana kush and around 325 pieces of pink-colored tablets suspected to be ecstasy. The total estimated value of the seized substances reached nearly P6.9 million.
Initial findings showed that the parcels originated from various international locations and were misdeclared as common items such as food and toys. The intended consignees, who have yet to claim the shipments, are now under further investigation.
The illegal substances were detected during routine X-ray screening by Bureau of Customs personnel, followed by K-9 inspection and manual verification, which confirmed the presence of prohibited items inside the packages.
PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., emphasized the importance of sustained vigilance in securing the country’s entry points.
“Hindi natin hahayaang makalusot ang ganitong uri ng ilegal na kontrabando. Ang ating mga tauhan ay patuloy na nakaalerto at handang kumilos upang maprotektahan ang ating mga komunidad,” he said.
He also underscored the value of inter-agency cooperation in addressing emerging threats.
“Through strong coordination with our partner agencies, mas napapalakas natin ang ating kakayahan na maagapan ang pagpasok ng iligal na droga. This is a shared responsibility, and we remain committed to doing our part,” he added.
The seized items will be turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for proper handling and disposition, as the agency takes cognizance of the case.
This accomplishment is in line with the PNP Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, supporting the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to intensify efforts against illegal drugs while upholding the rule of law and due process.
The PNP assured the public that monitoring and interdiction efforts across key transit points will continue to be strengthened, reinforcing its commitment to a Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.