PNP vows swift action vs cop caught beating wife on CCTV

Nartatez added that both administrative and criminal proceedings are now underway.

“Both administrative and criminal proceedings are now underway in coordination with concerned authorities to ensure that the facts are thoroughly established and that appropriate action is taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Police Commission has taken cognizance of the administrative aspect of the case.

“From what I have gathered, the PNP is already aware of this matter, and they should pursue the criminal aspect of this case,” NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Calinisan said.

“Bilang na ang araw mo bilang pulis. We will not allow any form of violence against any woman, or any person for that matter. We will make sure that justice is served. This is an open and shut case. Pasensyahan tayo dito,” Calinisan added.

The police officer is now under custody following the circulation of a disturbing CCTV video showing him allegedly assaulting his wife during a confrontation inside their home.

The footage, which spread rapidly on social media, showed the woman confronting the officer over allegedly ignoring her calls and messages and questioning where he had gone. She also accused him of visiting another woman.

According to the video, the officer replied that he seemed “happier there,” prompting the woman to react physically by spanking him.

The confrontation quickly escalated after the officer allegedly punched her in the head and repeatedly struck her in the body and chest until she fell to the ground crying in pain. Even as she lay on the floor, he was heard saying, “There is CCTV. You were the first one to hit me…”

Nartatez said the PNP remains committed to accountability, professionalism, and “the fair and impartial application of due process” in handling the incident.

“The Philippine National Police likewise appeals to the public to allow the proper legal process to take its course and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may affect the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Calinisan, meanwhile, urged the victim to formally file a complaint before the commission.

“I am directing our Regional Director and our NAPOLCOM Regional Office to search for the victim, and get to the bottom of this. Justice will be quick, as it should be,” he said.

The graphic footage sparked widespread public outrage, particularly because the suspect is a member of the Philippine National Police, an institution mandated to uphold the law and protect citizens.