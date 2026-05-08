NBI names PGMN anchor as person of interest in alleged Romualdez extortion case

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) identified Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN) anchor CJ Hirro as a person of interest in the alleged extortion case involving online personality Franco Mabanata and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag said the agency plans to summon Hirro, who appeared in the video clip linked to the case. He added that investigators are exercising caution, although she could already be arrested based on the complaint filed before the NBI.
On Wednesday, the NBI arrested Mabanata in an entrapment operation over allegations that he attempted to extort Romualdez. Authorities said Mabanata claimed to possess video footage allegedly linking Romualdez to a flood control scandal.
Investigators alleged that Mabanata demanded P350 million from Romualdez in exchange for withholding the release of the videos on PGMN. Mabanata, however, denied the accusations following his arrest.
Meanwhile, Mabanata’s lawyer, Atty. Bernice Piño, expressed confidence in their defense during the inquest proceedings, saying they found “fatal flaws” in the complaint affidavit and the evidence presented.
The NBI denied claims that the operation was a setup, saying several government officials and private individuals had approached the agency regarding the matter. Investigators also said they documented phone calls, text messages, and Mabanata’s movements prior to the arrest.
Romualdez’s camp also denied allegations aired by PGMN that the former House speaker attempted to silence the network.