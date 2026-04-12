Morissette to lead the int'l premiere of 'The Notebook: The Musical'

Move over, Rachel McAdams—there’s a new Allie in town.

Theatre Group Asia (TGA) just dropped a bombshell for the 2026 theater season: Filipino vocal powerhouse Morissette is officially headlining the international premiere of The Notebook: The Musical. The "Asia’s Phoenix" singer is set to play Middle Allie when the Broadway hit makes its first jump across the pond to Manila’s Samsung Performing Arts Theater this September.

While the world knows the Nicholas Sparks tear-jerker via the 2004 Ryan Gosling/Rachel McAdams flick, the stage version (penned by Bekah Brunstetter with tunes by indie-pop queen Ingrid Michaelson) tracks the central couple through three different eras. TGA said casting Middle Allie is a tough process, as the role’s songs are both technically challenging and emotionally demanding, requiring a special kind of performer like Morissette.