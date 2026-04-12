Morissette to lead the int'l premiere of 'The Notebook: The Musical'

Move over, Rachel McAdams—there’s a new Allie in town.
Theatre Group Asia (TGA) just dropped a bombshell for the 2026 theater season: Filipino vocal powerhouse Morissette is officially headlining the international premiere of The Notebook: The Musical. The "Asia’s Phoenix" singer is set to play Middle Allie when the Broadway hit makes its first jump across the pond to Manila’s Samsung Performing Arts Theater this September.
While the world knows the Nicholas Sparks tear-jerker via the 2004 Ryan Gosling/Rachel McAdams flick, the stage version (penned by Bekah Brunstetter with tunes by indie-pop queen Ingrid Michaelson) tracks the central couple through three different eras. TGA said casting Middle Allie is a tough process, as the role’s songs are both technically challenging and emotionally demanding, requiring a special kind of performer like Morissette.
"I’m willing to relearn the discipline of theater," says Morissette, who is returning to the stage after a decade of dominating the global concert circuit and fresh off a Best Actress win at the Manila International Film Festival. "I want people to see that I love storytelling just as much as I’m capable of hitting big notes."
TGA's staging is not simply a local revival, but an international premiere, putting Manila at the center of the post-Broadway map for the Tony-nominated production. Morissette is already deep in rehearsals, bringing her seasoned artistry to the free-spirited and strong-willed role of Middle Allie—a character that has defined romance for a generation.
TGA's hits include the wordless sensation Request sa Radyo starring icons Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon, plus Into The Woods featuring Salonga alongside Arielle Jacobs and Eugene Domingo, and the recently concluded A Chorus Line, with Conrad Ricamora, directed by Emmy winner Karla Puno Garcia.
The Notebook: The Musical opens September 2026. For more details on the full cast, head over to www.theatregroupasia.com.