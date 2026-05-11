NIA Ilocos strengthens climate-responsive irrigation amid El Niño threat

Engineer Geffrey Catulin, officer-in-charge regional manager of NIA Ilocos, said the agency continues to conduct desilting operations in dams and irrigation canals to improve water storage capacity and enhance irrigation efficiency ahead of the planting season.

To maximize limited water supply, NIA has also been promoting climate-smart irrigation techniques such as alternate wetting and drying, a method that reduces water consumption while maintaining rice productivity.

“We are working to ensure that irrigation water is distributed fairly so that farms in all areas, including those located at the tail-end of irrigation systems, will continue to receive sufficient support,” Catulin said.

The agency has likewise implemented rotational water delivery schedules in water-stressed areas to guarantee equitable allocation of irrigation supply during periods of reduced water availability.

As part of its long-term climate adaptation initiatives, NIA continues to expand Solar-Powered Irrigation Systems (SPIS) in rainfed and underserved communities throughout the region.

These systems utilize groundwater sources to provide sustainable and cost-efficient irrigation support while reducing dependence on rivers and dams.

Catulin explained that SPIS installations are being carried out in coordination with irrigators’ associations, particularly in communities vulnerable to water shortages during the dry season.

Each SPIS facility can irrigate around 10 hectares depending on groundwater availability, while larger units are capable of covering as much as 100 hectares.

In Pangasinan, preparations for the second dry cropping season are ongoing as farmers continue adjusting to limited water supply conditions.

Farmers have also been encouraged to adopt crop diversification and maximize the use of available SPIS facilities to help sustain agricultural production amid the dry spell.

Technical teams continue monitoring irrigation areas dependent on the San Roque Dam, particularly in Pangasinan’s fifth and sixth districts, to ensure efficient and proper water allocation.

Farmers, especially those located in tail-end areas such as Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Mapandan, and Manaoag, are also being encouraged to plant climate-resilient and less water-intensive crops such as mung beans, corn, watermelon, and peanuts during the second dry cropping season.

NIA said climate-smart irrigation practices have significantly improved water efficiency and expanded irrigation coverage, with possible water savings reaching up to 30 percent when properly implemented.

The agency added that continued coordination with farmers, alongside the use of climate-adaptive technologies and efficient water management systems, remains essential in protecting agricultural productivity and strengthening food security amid worsening climate challenges.