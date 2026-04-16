NIA Region 2 implements austerity measures

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Region 2 has begun implementing austerity measures in response to the ongoing energy crisis, while simultaneously rolling out artificial intelligence-assisted irrigation systems to sustain agricultural productivity across the region.
In an interview, Regional Irrigation Manager Raymundo Apil said the agency is aligning its operations with directives from top management, following national efforts to conserve energy. Among the measures adopted are a four-day workweek and work-from-home arrangements every Monday. Travel activities have also been reduced to cut fuel consumption.
Despite these adjustments, Apil emphasized that delivering irrigation services remains the agency’s top priority. He noted that operational decisions are being carefully balanced to ensure that farmers continue to receive sufficient water supply for their crops.
At the same time, NIA Region 2 is advancing the use of artificial intelligence in its irrigation systems, particularly in solar-powered pump projects deployed across Cagayan and other parts of the region. These systems are equipped with monitoring technology that regulates water distribution based on actual field conditions.
According to Apil, the AI-assisted system can automatically control pump operations, stopping water release when sensors detect that soil moisture is already sufficient. This approach allows for more efficient water use, moving away from traditional flooding methods toward precision irrigation that delivers only the minimum required water.
The technology is expected to help expand irrigated areas, with each unit originally designed to cover up to 50 hectares potentially serving even larger farmland due to optimized water allocation. It also supports the agency’s goal of achieving at least two cropping cycles during the dry season.
However, challenges persist among farmers who still rely on diesel-powered irrigation pumps. Apil acknowledged that rising fuel prices have significantly affected these farmers, prompting NIA to explore solutions such as converting diesel-powered systems into solar-powered units. This includes replacing engines with electric motors and installing solar panels to reduce dependence on fuel.
The agency is also studying the adoption of portable irrigation pumps being introduced by the Department of Agriculture, which could provide additional support for farmers in need of supplemental irrigation.
Apil encouraged irrigators’ associations and farmers to remain engaged with NIA by reporting concerns to the nearest office or participating in system management committee meetings. He assured stakeholders that the agency remains committed to addressing irrigation-related issues, subject to available resources and budget.
He added that while the region faces ongoing challenges, NIA Region 2 continues to pursue solutions that will ensure stable irrigation services and support the agricultural sector.