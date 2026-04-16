NIA Region 2 implements austerity measures

According to Apil, the AI-assisted system can automatically control pump operations, stopping water release when sensors detect that soil moisture is already sufficient. This approach allows for more efficient water use, moving away from traditional flooding methods toward precision irrigation that delivers only the minimum required water.

The technology is expected to help expand irrigated areas, with each unit originally designed to cover up to 50 hectares potentially serving even larger farmland due to optimized water allocation. It also supports the agency’s goal of achieving at least two cropping cycles during the dry season.

However, challenges persist among farmers who still rely on diesel-powered irrigation pumps. Apil acknowledged that rising fuel prices have significantly affected these farmers, prompting NIA to explore solutions such as converting diesel-powered systems into solar-powered units. This includes replacing engines with electric motors and installing solar panels to reduce dependence on fuel.

The agency is also studying the adoption of portable irrigation pumps being introduced by the Department of Agriculture, which could provide additional support for farmers in need of supplemental irrigation.

Apil encouraged irrigators’ associations and farmers to remain engaged with NIA by reporting concerns to the nearest office or participating in system management committee meetings. He assured stakeholders that the agency remains committed to addressing irrigation-related issues, subject to available resources and budget.

He added that while the region faces ongoing challenges, NIA Region 2 continues to pursue solutions that will ensure stable irrigation services and support the agricultural sector.