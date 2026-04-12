Arts fest returns to Antique’s ‘summer capital’

Across three days, the festival will host a range of workshops in fashion design, culinary arts, filmmaking, children’s story writing, poetry and pottery. Opening night highlights include an original Kinaray-a music concert featuring homegrown singer-composers Dante Beriong and Sammy Rubido, alongside a patadyong fashion show by the University of Antique. Rahmag Artists’ Group will also mount an art exhibition and a community eco-installation.

On the second night, Aningalan-based and neighboring bards will take part in a komposo writing and singing contest. Also, Sirena Books and Pawikan Press will stage a mini book fair for visiting readers.

True to its inclusive spirit, the festival gathers a wide range of partners, including the Antique Provincial Tourism Office, Barangay Aningalan Local Government Unit, Hubon Manunulat of Iloilo, Rahmag Artists’ Group, Pawikan Press, Aningalan Integrated School, and the Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center of De La Salle University.

Serving as festival artistic director this year is multi-awarded writer John Iremil Teodoro, a professor at De La Salle University and a part-time resident of Aningalan. A Bugal kang Antique awardee, he has received numerous honors, including the Palanca Awards, the National Book Award, and the Southeast Asian Writers Award from Thailand.

Ultimately, HAAI envisions Aningalan not only as a cool refuge in the uplands of Antique, but as a vibrant center for the arts across Panay Island.