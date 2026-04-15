PBBM’s CJ pick?

Villanueva is a native of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, who earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of the Philippines, Diliman, in 1985 and obtained his Bachelor of Laws (now Juris Doctor) degree from the University of the Philippines College of Law in 1990.

“Seniority is no longer the norm in the Supreme Court. That shift was initiated by former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno,” the source said.

Apart from Villanueva, another justice who is being considered is Justice Marvic Leonen, a known ally of the Aquino family.

Leonen is one of the most senior Associate Justices compared to Villanueva, according to the source.

If he is appointed, Villanueva will be the first Court Administrator from Region 1 to be elevated to Chief Justice.

“As they say, weather-weather lang yan,” the source said.