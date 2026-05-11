Japan pledges support for Phl eco projects

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya met with Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna on Monday to reaffirm Japan’s commitment to environmental protection and discuss waste management cooperation following the Navotas landfill fire.
During the courtesy call at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources central office, Endo congratulated Cuna on his recent appointment. The ambassador expressed appreciation for Cuna’s long-standing cooperation with Japan in his previous roles within the agency.
A key point of the discussion was the recent dispatch of the Japan Disaster Relief Expert Team to assist with the Navotas Sanitary Landfill incident. Cuna provided the ambassador with an update on the site’s status and explored follow-up cooperation regarding waste management technology.
The meeting also highlighted opportunities to deepen the Joint Crediting Mechanism, a bilateral system aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the exchange of clean energy technology. Both officials expressed optimism about strengthening climate resilience and protecting natural ecosystems.
Beyond environmental policy, the two leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Japan.
The visit reaffirms the strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on sustainable development and resource management for future generations.