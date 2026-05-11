Iza Calzado embraces new meaning in motherhood

“It was the first time I saw the cover. I wanted to be surprised,” Iza shared during the event. “Itong season sa pamilya ng buhay namin, may na-capture in a very special meaningful way. It makes it extra special.”

As she reflected on how quickly time has passed since becoming a mother, the actress admitted that raising her daughter Deia has made her more sentimental than ever.

“At three years old, gets ko na ang bilis ng taon. Kaya siguro emotional ako,” she said.

One particular moment with her daughter left the actress especially moved. Recalling a conversation with Deia, Iza struggled to hold back tears as she shared the words that stayed with her.

“Sabi ni Deia sa akin, ‘I am in your arms everyday.’ Siya nagsabi… talagang…” she recalled emotionally. “Yes anak, you are in my arms everyday. Thank you. I am glad she knows. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam.”

That experience, according to Iza, also became a turning point that made her realize she may finally be ready to slowly return to acting projects after spending years prioritizing family life.

“Deia Network might have been my most exclusive contract,” she joked.

“Gaya ng sabi ng anak ko, dama niya presensya ko everyday. ‘I am in your heart.’ So baka may pinagninilay-nilayan. I trust in God’s time and plans for me, my family, and career. But I do miss it.”

Since welcoming Deia in 2023 with husband Ben Wintle , Iza has intentionally stepped back from showbiz to focus on motherhood — a decision she says she has never regretted.

Although she has appeared in projects such as Quezon and The Kingdom , the actress admitted that her life today looks very different from the fast-paced career she once had.

Still, Iza believes motherhood has unexpectedly made her an even better performer.

“Well I haven’t been on set as often as I would like to be. But the few times that I have been privileged enough to step on set playing mother roles, best acting workshop for me ang motherhood,” she explained.

“Because it has really deepened my understanding of motherhood, of love, and the journey.”

More than anything, the actress said becoming a mother opened her heart to constant growth and self-discovery.

“It’s a continuous discovery,” she shared. “That I am able to love this much, and sacrifice as much as I have for Deia and the family… the Iza back then was not the same person. I’m not the same person.”

“What I discovered is I am really a student of life. But even more so now. Talagang bukas na bukas ako at gustong gusto ko matuto because I want to be better for Deia and for myself.”

Iza also candidly opened up about one of the most painful struggles she faced during the early stages of motherhood — not being able to breastfeed the way she had hoped.

“The frustration towards myself because of not really being able to breastfeed,” she admitted. “But that’s something I really had to work on, especially during the early days.”

Though the experience once caused her deep pain, Iza said she has since learned to embrace her journey with more compassion and acceptance.

“Now I’m very, very okay with it. Tanggap ko na naman siya. Hindi na kasing sakit nung early days.”

The actress also reflected on one of motherhood’s biggest lessons — learning to surrender control.

“Sometimes hindi nasusunod yung gusto mo. That’s motherhood,” she said. “You’re not in control. Control is an illusion.”