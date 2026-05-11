ICC lawyer: Arrest warrants are secret; no public order on Bato case

Her remarks come amid speculation over an alleged ICC warrant of arrest for dela Rosa.

Conti also addressed recent changes in the legal team of former President Rodrigo Duterte, saying such developments would not affect the prosecution’s work.

“We see this as his right,” she said, referring to Duterte’s decision to change counsel. She added that the prosecution and victims’ teams remain separate and that prosecutors are prepared to present their case, though delays may occur.

“Delays due to the change may probably be what they’re worried about,” Conti said, adding that proceedings are still in their early stages.

She noted a scheduled hearing on May 27 requiring the presence of Duterte’s new lawyer. Nicholas Kaufman, Duterte’s current counsel, has reportedly assured the court of the new lawyer’s appearance.

Conti also said the court would not allow significant delays, such as attempts to move proceedings years later, citing the ICC’s procedural limits.

She added that decisions on the new legal team reportedly came from within Duterte’s circle, though details remain unclear.

Conti said the prosecution remains focused on preparing its case, while the process for allowing victim participation is still pending.