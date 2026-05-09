ICC drama intensifies: Bato arrest warrant rumored, Rody shuffles defense team

“None yet to my information,” Remulla said in a teleradyo interview.

Meanwhile, the PNP said it would only act on lawful orders issued by competent authorities and in accordance with existing laws, rules, and procedures.

“Any appropriate police action, if and when necessary, shall be undertaken with full adherence to due process, the rule of law, and respect for human rights,” PNP stressed in a statement.

Further, Remulla said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is preparing possible contingency measures in relation to the reported warrant.

“The unverified info just arrived this morning. It takes time to mobilize,” he said.

Remulla believed that dela Rosa is currently in the Davao region.

Dela Rosa has been absent from Senate sessions since November last year amid speculation over a possible ICC arrest warrant linked to the crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte over his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The senator was previously named by ICC prosecutors as a supposed co-perpetrator in the case.

According to the prosecution’s Document Containing the Charges, Duterte and his alleged co-perpetrators carried out a “common plan” to neutralize suspected criminals through violent crimes, including murder.

On separate development, Lawyer Nicholas Kaufman has filed a request to withdraw as counsel in the former President’s crimes against humanity case before the ICC.

Kaufman said Duterte plans to appoint a new lawyer.

In a request dated 8 May, Kaufman said he was originally engaged to represent Duterte for one year, with his term ending on 31 March 2026.

Kaufman said the defense team had visited Duterte and documented his decision to terminate their engagement and proceed with new legal representation.

He added that he has already spoken with the incoming lawyer, who confirmed readiness to take over the case immediately and said the terms of engagement have been agreed upon.

The incoming counsel, whose name was redacted, was also informed of case deadlines and assured readiness to attend the status conference on 27 May.

“I am convinced that the continuity and efficacy of Mr Duterte’s representation will remain assured through [REDACTED], who has a wealth of experience at the International Criminal Court, and the existing defence team,” Kaufman said, thanking the incoming lawyer for his “graceful, supportive and collegial approach.”

Prior to Kaufman’s filing on 7 May, Dr. Dov Jacobs also requested withdrawal as associate counsel for Duterte, a motion that was granted by the ICC Trial Chamber

Jacobs said he was informed by lead counsel that Duterte intends to reorganize his defense team for the trial phase.

“The Request indicates that the Accused has expressed an interest in reorganising his Defence team in anticipation for the trial phase of this case. The Request notes that Mr. Jacobs’ withdrawal would not affect the continuity of the Accused’s legal representation which remains assured by Lead Counsel and the existing Defence team,” Trial Chamber’s decision read on 8 May.

“Having considered the present stage of the proceedings, and particularly noting that Lead Counsel continues to represent the Accused, the Chamber is of the view that no prejudice arises or inconvenience is caused by accepting Mr Jacobs’ withdrawal,” it added.

Meanwhile, judges have yet to issue a ruling on Kaufman’s separate request to withdraw from the case.