Hague counsel urges speedy Duterte trial

“To protect the victim’s right to expeditious proceedings, we will be attending the trial chamber this Friday, where filing for observations of the victims can be done. Second, the common legal representative of the victims will also attend the hearing on 27 May, which will also be shown to the public. And third, in every submission, in every oral manifestation, we’ll always tell the right and expedited proceedings of the victims,” he said.

Andres said detainees held by the ICC for one year are subject to periodic case reviews every 120 days and annually.

“Last Friday, the parties and participants submitted. They filed an observation of the victim. The most important change is the confirmation of the free trial chamber to all three counts of crimes against Mr. Duterte,” he said.

He added that Duterte should remain detained to ensure his appearance at trial, noting that attendance by the accused is required.

On Duterte’s request for temporary release, Andres said this forms part of the ICC’s review process, but noted that detention is being recommended following the confirmation of charges.