ICC victims’ lawyer says Rody counsel change won’t delay proceedings

“That’s why the presumption is that whoever changes their lawyer should be ready to fulfill their obligations. And that’s also the tenor of the file Kauffman submitted,” Andres said.

He said the victims’ legal team would continue participating in proceedings to protect the victims’ right to a speedy trial.

“To protect the victim’s right to expeditious proceedings, we will be attending the trial chamber this Friday, where filing for observations of the victims can be done. Second, the common legal representative of the victims will also attend the hearing on 27 May, which will also be shown to the public. And third, in every submission, in every oral manifestation, we’ll always tell the right and expeditions proceedings of the victims,” he said.

Andres said detainees held by the ICC for one year are subject to periodic case reviews every 120 days and annually.

“Last Friday, the parties and participants submitted. They filed an observation of the victim. The most important change is the confirmation of the free trial chamber to all three counts of crimes against Mr. Duterte,” he said.

He added that Duterte should remain detained to ensure his appearance at trial, noting that attendance by the accused is required.

On Duterte’s request for temporary release, Andres said it forms part of the ICC’s review process but added that detention is being recommended following the confirmation of charges.

Andres also said ICC rules prohibit unauthorized individuals from entering detainees’ rooms, with access limited to lawyers and family members.

The hearing on 27 May is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Manila time, though Duterte is not yet required to attend. Andres said Duterte’s appearance would become mandatory once the trial formally begins, which he said would “hopefully” happen in September.