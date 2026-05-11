Grab, MOVE IT partners get P2.6-M fuel savings from SEAOIL

According to SEAOIL, the collaboration uses the PriceLOCQ app to provide Grab and MOVE IT partners with digital fuel management tools and exclusive discounts that reached up to P8.73 per liter.

The initiative combines SEAOIL’s “Kabalikat Mo sa Hanapbuhay” campaign with the Grab and MOVE IT fuel assistance program.

Grab said the company mobilized around P350 million for the initiative from March to April through commission rebates, incentives, spot bonuses, and other support measures for partners.

“We are fully committed to this partnership because we understand that it is the transport and delivery professionals who are keeping our commuters and goods moving every single day,” said Mark Yu.

“By giving them the tools to lock in fuel prices and access significant discounts, we are saving them money at the pump and helping them secure their livelihood,” he added.

Gines Barot said the program aims to help reduce the operational expenses of drivers and riders.

“Every peso saved on fuel is a peso that goes straight back to a driver’s family,” Barot said.

“We’ve proven that when institutions in our sector and beyond come together, we can provide a real, tangible safety net for our transport professionals.”

Meanwhile, Wayne Jacinto said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to supporting rider-partners amid fuel price volatility.

“By helping riders reduce their fuel expenses, we are helping protect their daily earnings while sustaining the essential mobility services they provide to Filipino commuters every day,” Jacinto said.

The program currently uses two digital features within the PriceLOCQ app: the Top-Up Liter Balance feature, which allows users to purchase fuel at current prices for future use, and LOCQPay, a scan-to-pay feature that provides instant discounts at participating stations.

SEAOIL said the partnership is expected to expand further in the coming months, with additional “Super Sale” events being planned to provide more financial relief to Grab and MOVE IT partners.